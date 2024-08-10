Monday morning video forecast

The typical summertime pattern will continue today, with hot temperatures and pop up storms. This pattern will start to shift later in the week.

Today & Tonight: Its been hot, and today will be no exception. Heat alerts have been issued for almost the entire viewing area. Peak feels like temperatures will approach 110 degrees. Even though heat like this is common in the summer, make sure to drink plenty of water. We will see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and evening. Pop up storms will develop with some of these clouds. About 30% of the viewing area will pick up measurable rainfall. Tonight, skies will begin to clear, and lows will be near 79 degrees.

Up Next: The forecast through Wednesday will be very typical of the summertime. Hot and humid with pop up storms. This pattern will start to shift by Thursday. A "cool front" will approach the area, with moisture pooling ahead of the front. This front will help to trigger scattered to numerous activity. Along with greater rain chances, temperatures will move down to the lower 90's. This pattern will last into the weekend.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico over the next seven days.

