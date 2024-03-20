Monday Morning Video Forecast

Cool and breezy conditions take hold over the capital area on Monday. Winter makes a brief return into Tuesday morning, with many spots along and north of the interstate potentially seeing frost and/or light freeze conditions.

Today & Tonight: We're finally on the backside of the soggy stretch. Although drier, we also turn much cooler. Look for a high temperature in the mid to upper-60s in the afternoon. It will be breezy also, with sustained winds over 15 mph out of the north. Some lingering low clouds will be with us early Monday, but those will fade away as the morning progresses. Those will be replaced by thin high clouds later in the day. Even so, there will be a fair amount of sunshine.

Winds relax tonight, and it gets outright cold. A Freeze Watch is in effect for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, and northern Tangipahoa Parishes in Louisiana along with Amite and Wilkinson Counties in Mississippi from 3 a.m. until 8 a.m. Tuesday. These are regions that have a better chance of flirting with the freezing mark. Closer to Baton Rouge, overnight lows will reach the middle-30s. That is still cold enough to where we could see frost development. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops or other sensitive vegetation. If you live north of or near the I-10/12 corridor, be sure to protect your plants today. Fortunately, we shouldn't be cold enough to see issues with pipes.

Up Next: Tuesday afternoon will be another cool day with highs in the mid-60s. Afterward, we begin a slight warming trend. The forecast also remains dry for a few days. Changes are set to arrive on Thursday as a coastal low passes to our south. We could see a few showers as a result. Rain totals will be limited, likely under 1". We also do not expect severe weather with this round of rain. We will trend drier just in time for next weekend. Temperatures look nice on Saturday and Sunday as well, with highs in the upper-70s to near 80°.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

