Monday Morning Video Forecast

We begin this workweek with daily high temperatures continuing their streak in the 90s, but by the weekend we should see temperatures closer to average for this time of year. Rain chances remain scarce to start the week.

Today & Tonight: Sunny skies and a high temperature near 93° is expected for the Capital city and surrounding parishes today. Humidity levels remain comfortable and the chance to see rain today is extremely unlikely. Overnight, we will see temperatures drop off into the mid-60s under clear skies.

Up Next: Throughout the week we will have temperatures trend from above average to a more October-like feel by the end of the workweek. Thursday night a cold front will arrive, bringing relatively cooler high temperatures and a chance to see some rain. We are still erring on the lower side of things and putting a 20% rain coverage for Thursday and Friday. This is because there are some question marks regarding rain chances late this week. A chance to see overnight lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 80s could come by Sunday.

The Tropics: Philippe remains a tropical storm with maximum winds at 50 mph. The storm will move northwest over the next 48 hours, skirting the northern Leeward Islands in the process. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for the islands of Antigua and Barbuda where tropical storm force winds, heavy rain, and flash flooding are possible. Philippe will then continue to move north and perhaps strengthen into a hurricane by late week as it curves out to sea.

Rina is now a post-tropical storm and continues to fizzle out in the mid-Atlantic area.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

