Monday morning video forecast

The weather story for the week is scattered showers and storms with steamy temperatures while we closely monitor the holiday weekend forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Before the sun came up, a few showers were already moving through the area. All the showers have fizzled out for now. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies will keep temperatures from reaching the 90s and the heat index from reaching the 100s. Showers today will be over about 60% of the viewing area. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: Monday will be the day with the highest rain coverage for the week. Starting Tuesday, rain coverage will be between 30-40% of the area each day. When it’s not raining, temperatures will be toasty in the low 90s with the heat index hitting the triple digits. Although rain is in the forecast each afternoon, not everyone will see rain, and you should be able to find some dry time for yard work. Track out live radar for your location on the WBRZ WX App, and you can even set alerts for heavy rain! Download here.

Looking ahead to the weekend, showers will still be around. Right now Saturday and Sunday do not look like total washouts. The Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the holiday weekend forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

A pair of tropical disturbances are on the outlook to start the week. The disturbance off the coast of Georgia has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression. Regardless of development, the system is expected to bring periods of heavy rain to the east coast of the US in the coming days. The Hurricane Hunters are set to investigate the system later today.

A broad area of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic is set to move west all week around 20mph and slowly become more organized. Development chances are between 20-30% for the next five days. Right now this system is not a threat to the local forecast. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!