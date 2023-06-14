Monday morning video forecast

Happy Monday! We are starting out dry and calm, but the weather will quickly become more active. Be sure to frequently check back for new forecast information.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy as temperatures reach the mid-70s this afternoon. Clouds will become thicker as the sun goes down and overnight temperatures will be warmer, in the 60s.

Up Next: Starting early Tuesday morning showers and storms are going to move through the area along a cold front. Some may be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Parts of the area are under a MARGINAL (1/5) risk for excessive rainfall. This means that heavy downpours may cause isolated flooding events.

We will likely have some dry time on Tuesday afternoon before the showers pick back up again on Wednesday. A warm front will be the rainmaker on Wednesday. Warm fronts tend to be slow-moving and will prolong rain over the area. For Wednesday, parts of the area are under a MARGINAL (1/5) risk for excessive rainfall, areas south and east of Baton Rouge are under a SLIGHT (2/5) risk. Again, this means that heavy downpours may cause isolated flooding events in the highlighted regions.

A third boundary is set to move through the area on Thursday and lead another line of showers and storms through. By Friday morning, we will start to dry out. When all is said and done on Friday, rainfall totals for the week will range from 3-5 inches.

Temperatures this week will be in the mid-70s in the afternoon and near 60 degrees overnight. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—strong thunderstorms and heavy rain—please have access to alerts through Thursday evening. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.