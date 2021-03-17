Monday morning video forecast

This week we are tracking showers and storms through Wednesday.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: A few showers will be around the area this morning. Showers will be most prominent in the morning hours as a weak cold front lifts north away from the area. Temperatures between the showers will still warm into the low 80s. By the evening showers will be isolated to coastal areas. Conditions tonight will be muggy with temperatures near 70 degrees.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Tuesday will start with spotty showers that will linger throughout the day. Overall, Tuesday is looking muggy with temperatures in the low 80s and a few showers. Wednesday will bring storms with SEVERE POTENTIAL. The WBRZ Viewing Area is under a SLIGHT (2/5) risk for severe weather. This is still a few days out, and details will become more clear as we get closer to Wednesday. The current timeline shows storms starting up in the early afternoon and continuing into the evening. Storms will move generally from south to north. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warning information in the event storms in your area become severe. If the severe storms skip you, you can still expect some rain. Rain totals will be 0.5-2 inches with higher amounts in SW Mississippi.

Up Next: After all the showers and storms move out, cooler and drier air will move in. Temperatures on Thursday afternoon will max out in the upper 60s with plenty of sun. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s. Temperatures will climb back into the 70s by the end of the weekend with more clear skies. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms and heavy rain—please have access to alerts through Thursday evening. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.