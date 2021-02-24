Monday morning video forecast

A few tiny showers this morning and then mostly clear skies.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: A weak cold front is moving through the area today. It will bring a few light showers through the area this morning, but by late morning it will be mostly clear. This afternoon skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. The front will shift the winds to be out of the north and a cool northerly breeze will drop temperatures into the 30s tonight. Temperatures will be chilly but above freezing tonight.

Up Next: Dry, mostly sunny conditions will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s in the afternoon and overnight temperatures will rise back into the 50s by Thursday morning. On Thursday and Friday, scattered showers will be on and off. Neither day will be a washout. Temperatures will continue to be near 70 degrees between the showers. A similar pattern with temperatures near 70 and scattered showers will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

