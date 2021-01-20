Monday morning video forecast

Two cold fronts are in the 7-Day forecast. One may be welcome, but the second could interfere with some large outdoor events.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: An approaching cold front from the northwest will try to break through and into the Gulf on Monday, but to no avail. While moisture was not readily available to produce showers on Sunday, that will change by this afternoon. Some action will develop ahead of an approaching cold front, as highs reach in the mid 80s. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 60s as it stays humid into Tuesday.

Up Next: A weak cold front will slowly proceed toward the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping spotty showers and afternoon isolated storms possible as highs stay confined to the 70s. High pressure behind the front will provide a relief from showers Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be brief.

A second, much stronger cold front will move into the region by this weekend. Low pressure that is likely to develop along the Texas Coast is forecast to move north along this boundary and into the area on Saturday. These types of systems often provide ample rainfall and thunderstorms. This scenario could dampen homecoming plans around LSU.

The Tropics: Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased overnight in association with a broad area of low pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. This system is moving slowly west northwestward, and some additional development is possible before it moves inland over Central America by tonight or Tuesday.

THE EXPLANATION:

A slow moving front slowly sagging southward into our area will increase rain chances by this afternoon and continue into the daytime hours on Tuesday. The front will struggle to push completely though the area as an upper level trough over the Ohio Valley slows and stalls along with a strong upper level ridge over Florida. The pattern will remain locked throughout the week with a significant cut off low sitting over the Desert Southwest along with a west southwesterly flow aloft over eastern Texas and Louisiana making it difficult to get a true drying trend for the area of any significance. Moisture will continue to ride along a boundary from eastern Texas to the Carolinas through midweek. The front is expected to push into the northern Gulf by Wednesday bringing a short period of drier and cooler conditions. A strong upper level trough will then dig southeastward into the eastern plains by Friday. Gulf moisture will stream northeast over the region by the end of the week. A stronger cold front is expected to move southward into the Arklatex region by Saturday increasing rain chances once again. The front is expected to clear though the region by late Saturday night into early Sunday morning bringing drier and cooler conditions for the start of next week.

