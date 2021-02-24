45°
Latest Weather Blog
Monday morning traffic includes slowdown on Miss River bridge, crash on I-12 S at O'Neal
BATON ROUGE - A Monday (Feb. 22) wreck on O'Neal Lane southbound near the I-12 exit has been cleared.
Reports indicated that the right lane was briefly blocked along O'Neal Lane southbound and cleared by 8:30 a.m.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
