45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Monday morning traffic includes slowdown on Miss River bridge, crash on I-12 S at O'Neal

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A Monday (Feb. 22) wreck on O'Neal Lane southbound near the I-12 exit has been cleared.

Reports indicated that the right lane was briefly blocked along O'Neal Lane southbound and cleared by 8:30 a.m.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

News
Traffic Update: Wreck on O'Neal Lane cleared
Traffic Update: Wreck on O'Neal Lane cleared
BATON ROUGE - A Monday (Feb. 22) wreck on O'Neal Lane southbound near the I-12 exit has been cleared. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 22 2021 Feb 22, 2021 Monday, February 22, 2021 7:44:00 AM CST February 22, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days