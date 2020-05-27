Monday Morning Forecast

Today and Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and will linger into this evening. A few could be heavy at times. Still, not everyone will see rain with coverage around 60%. Highs will be around 87, outside of any thunderstorms that develop. Tonight, showers and storms will diminish with lows around 72.

Looking ahead:

Rain is in the forecast each day for at least the next seven days. Does this mean each day will be a wash out? No, but some days will have more coverage of rain than others. With a trough digging into the southern plains, this will allow ample amounts of moisture to be pumped into south Louisiana and will fire up plenty of showers and thunderstorms today and into Tuesday. Having a backup plan for any outdoor activities is recommended. An area of low pressure over Texas is projected to stall and continue to feed in moisture into south Louisiana through the rest of the week. Heavy rainfall could be a concern at times.

