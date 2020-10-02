Latest Weather Blog
Monday morning forecast
Related Story
Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm.
The comfortable feel continues today under some partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 60s.
It not only continues today, but you can expect beautiful weather all week! A strong area of high pressure continues to sit over the midwest keeping our weather great, protecting us from Irma, and redirecting the winds keeping the humidity low. A weak "shortwave" ridge could increase the cloud cover today, but rain is unlikely. The strong area of high pressure in the Midwest will push further east. This will help steer Irma slightly to the west into Georgia, northern Alabama and Tennessee. It will not influence our forecast. It will actually help keep some of the dry air in place. Once the remnants of Irma finally push off into New England, we'll see the return of a little more humidity and heat.
Jose is currently stronger than Irma, and there is less confidence in this forecast than Irma. Jose is expected to loop in the Atlantic before returning to a westward orientation. The east coast should watch the storm, but Jose will have to put up a fight if it does end up coming west.
~RG3
