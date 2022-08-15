Latest Weather Blog
Monday is a day of mourning, fasting in honor of those who've succumbed to COVID-19
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - As the number of U.S. deaths associated with novel coronavirus exceeds 100,000, mayors across the country are uniting to use Monday, June 1 as a day of prayer and fasting, set aside to mourn the loss of those who've died and to honor their lives.
Last Friday, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced her participation in the event, saying, "We must be united in these times of lament and mourning for those we have lost. Our collective sense of loss and remembrance unites us across lines of age, race, religion, and traditions and transcends our politics.”
Mayor Broome is collaborating with Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge to lead the Parish in prayer via a Dial-in Prayer Vigil that begins at 8 a.m. on Monday.
Locals can participate by calling 1-408-418-9388 and using access code: 966 112 656.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
Family claims Saturday night fatal shooting was self-defense; 24-year-old man killed
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
-
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
-
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
Sports Video
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
-
Zachary safety and 4 star prospect Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
-
Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas comes back home to be closer to...
-
LSU wideout Brian Thomas trying to take the next step in year...