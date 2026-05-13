Monday evening video forecast

Heavy rain and storms will soon catch a one-way ticket out of the Capital Area. This wet weather will clear by midweek, allowing a much quieter, stable pattern to take hold.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After another soaking afternoon rain for many, lingering showers and the occasional rumble of thunder will persist into the evening. Rain will gradually taper off late, leading to dry conditions and partial clearing just in time for the Tuesday morning commute. Lows will remain seasonable for the time of year in the mid-60s.

While clouds may mix in at times, returning sunshine will push highs to the low-to-mid 80s by afternoon. It will feel warm and slightly muggy. A stray shower can’t totally be ruled out due to lingering pockets of moisture, but most will manage to stay dry.

Up Next: Rain will generally avoid the Capital Area throughout the remainder of the workweek. Sunshine and a building ridge of high pressure drive temperatures higher, with highs moving toward the upper 80s by late week. With warmth and dry conditions lingering into the weekend, the weather looks much more cooperative for outdoor plans — just remember to drink water and apply sunscreen.

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– Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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