Monday evening video forecast

One more chilly night is ahead before the forecast trends soggier. A few showers will come with a midweek disturbance, immediately followed by a bounce back into spring.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Another cool and crisp night is in store for the Capital Area. Passing high clouds might keep temperatures up a degree or two, but lows should still find the low 50s. Traditionally, cooler areas north and east of Baton Rouge might even dip into the 40s again. An extra layer for warmth will be a good idea before venturing out for the commute, but don’t forget an umbrella. An approaching upper-level disturbance will bring increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Highs could touch 80° just before the thicker clouds arrive. Watch out for spotty showers late in the day as the atmosphere moistens, which could clip a few areas during the commute home.

Up Next: Skies will remain mainly cloudy with damp conditions on Wednesday as isolated showers continue to navigate through the region. The rest of the week will trend warmer and muggier, with highs returning to the 80s and nighttime lows to the 60s. While rain coverage will trend a bit lower on Thursday as a disturbance pulls away, this setup will favor another ramp-up in storm activity into the weekend. This rain would consist of pop-up storms, which by nature, do not imply a total washout. With many outdoor events and festivals over the weekend, keep an umbrella close and stay alert to nearby thunder and lightning. However, there is no need to cancel any weekend plans at ths point.

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– Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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