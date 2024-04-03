Monday evening video forecast

After a fourth consecutive day in the 80s, a cold front will bring an end to above-average temperatures. This front will bring the only, although low, chance of rain for the workweek.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will continue to thicken overnight. With ongoing humidity and south winds of 10-15 mph, low temperatures will stay well above-average in the low-70s. In fact, should lows not dip below 72 degrees, it will be a new record warm minimum temperature. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a south wind of 10-20 mph. Ahead of a cold front, temperatures will warm up to the upper-80s. Late in the day, that cold front will interact with the warmth to possibly trigger a shower or thunderstorm. The best chance will be north of I-12. Most locations will not receive measurable rain and coverage is set at 20 percent.

Up Next: Another long stretch of tranquil, pleasant weather will take shape beginning on Wednesday. Sun will be back in full for the final three afternoons of the workweek with high temperatures in the mid 70s, each day a little warmer than the previous. Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler than average, beginning in the upper-40s under clear skies.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the upcoming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday have a shot at hitting 80 degrees. At the same time, clouds will begin to thicken as well. Saturday will have high clouds filtering the sun at times, while Sunday will take more of a mostly cloudy appearance to skies. Rain is not expected to be an issue. However, rain chances do look to return by Monday of next week as a frontal system stalls to our west with some waves of energy moving through the upper levels of the atmosphere. Rain aside, even thick clouds could be a viewing issue for those looking ahead to the solar eclipse. Stick with the Storm Station as we watch the skies so you can look beyond!

