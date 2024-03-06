Monday evening video forecast

An active weather pattern will continue for the week ahead. While no single day looks like a washout, there are several days with modest rain chances on the board.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The showers and thunderstorms will have a tendency to taper overnight. Not to say it will be completely dry, but spurts of rain will be lighter and more isolated. Skies will remain mainly cloudy and some patchy fog could develop. Low temperatures will struggle to leave the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The most likely period for activity will be during the morning hours as some energy moves through the atmosphere. The second half of the day will have a bit more dry time and clearing. High temperatures will respond to sun by reaching for the low 80s.

Up Next: Wednesday and Thursday will be generally dry and mild. Each afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures will stretch into the low to mid 80s. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out, but most locations will miss rain those days. Mornings will be muggy in the low 60s with some patchy fog.

Moving into Friday, a cold front will approach the region. Expect rain and thunderstorms as this feature passes. While this period is still far out in time and details are not crystallized, enough ingredients look like they will be present for isolated severe thunderstorms. Specific threats and timing should become clearer by midweek. As long as this front remains progressive as it appears, the weekend will be cooler, drier and quieter with high and low temperatures closer to seasonal averages in the low 70s and upper 40s respectively.

