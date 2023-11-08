Monday Evening Video Forecast

Above average afternoon temperatures and morning fog will be the themes of the week. The Storm Station is already watching the next front which could impact our weather.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures settling into the upper 50s. Some patchy fog may develop near daybreak, especially near bodies of water, with low clouds hanging on elsewhere. Sun will mix out any low clouds and fog early on Tuesday with high temperatures rebounding into the mid 80s.

Up Next: Fog potential will increase each morning Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned for the possibility of advisories and the need for caution on the commute. Aside from that, Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s. By Friday, a weak cold front will crawl into the region from the northwest. The front will bring our best chance at showers in quite some time. As of now, confidence in rainfall coverage and amounts is lower, but will become more clear through the week. The front may also stall close to the coast, leaving cloud cover, stray showers and therefore impacting temperatures this weekend.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, the tropical are quiet. No development is expected during the next 7 days.

– Josh

