Monday evening video forecast

Patches of dense fog are possible for the Tuesday morning commute. Any fog that does develop will burn off by late morning, setting us up for a mostly sunny afternoon.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across southern Louisiana through 10 a.m. tomorrow, including the BR metro area. Visibilities below 1/4-mile are possible in the gray-shaded counties. Be sure to leave early to give yourself a few extra minutes for your commute and take it slower in areas of fog. Temperatures will bottom out around 64 degrees. Any fog will burn off by late morning, and skies will eventually turn mostly sunny. That will help push temperatures into the upper-80s for highs. This is roughly 10° above the average for late October.

Up Next: There aren’t too many day-to-day variations in the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast. High temperatures will continue to be in the upper-80s through the rest of the week. Rain chances are limited also. We do include a 10% chance of rain by midweek as there might be just enough moisture for a pop-up shower. However, this will not be a drought-busting rain, nor will many actually observe it.

The upper-air pattern features a ridge of high pressure, which tends to produce warm and dry weather. Until that breaks down, the forecast doesn’t change all too much. This will make for a dry next weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80's.

The Tropics: Hurricane Tammy remains the only active tropical system as of Monday morning with maximum sustained winds at 80 mph. The storm is moving north, away from the Lesser Antilles. There are some question marks as to where Tammy goes in the long-term. However, the general trend will be for the storm to weaken and become post-tropical by this weekend as the storm moves into cooler waters.





A new tropical depression has formed in the western Caribbean. This storm will move into central America and not affect the Gulf of Mexico.

