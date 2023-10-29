Monday evening video forecast

The next couple of mornings will feature some chilly temperatures in the 40's. Those low temperatures will gradually work their way warmer by the middle and end of the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight will be a chilly night with lows in the upper 40's. There will also be clear skies. Tomorrow is going to be another amazing fall day. Highs will only top out around 74 degrees under clear skies, and humidity will be very low. The only difference from today is it will not be as breezy.

Up Next: Thermometers will work gradually warmer toward the end of this week. High temperatures will climb several degrees each day this week. Humidity will stay thankfully low but we will return to the 80's by Thursday. A weather system with an associated weak front will pass by later this week. Since this front will be weak, we will not see much rain from it and temperatures will not go down after the front. Dry air will move back into the capitol area by the weekend which will eliminate rain chances but temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80's.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics:

A broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic about midway between the Windward Islands and western Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Satellite data indicate that the low-level circulation continues to become better defined and, since environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for further development, a tropical depression is likely to form within a few days. This system is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.