Monday evening video forecast

One week ago, we were shivering across a frozen Capital City. Today, some may have been tempted to break out the shorts!

Next 24 Hours: Clear skies and light winds will allow a solid drop in temperatures tonight. Look for lows to bottom out on the mid 30s around southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Some patchy fog is possible to start Tuesday. With ample sunshine in the forecast, thermometers will jump for 70 degrees once again tomorrow afternoon.

Up Next: Wednesday morning may be the final forecast period with below average temperatures for a while. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s. A few clouds could develop on another afternoon expected to reach 70 degrees. A weak front will sneak into the region from the north on Thursday, leading to a period with isolated to scattered showers through Friday. The front will not make a clean pass and a period of unseasonably warm temperatures is therefore ahead. Wednesday through next Monday, highs will be in the 70s, and possible the upper 70s late in the weekend and early next week. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A surface high pressure system will traverse the central Gulf Coast through Tuesday. Divergent air will lead to clear skies. Dry air will allow a change in temperatures from morning low to afternoon high. The diurnal ranges will be around 30 degrees. Though largely zonal (west to east) wind flow in the atmosphere will dominate through the week, an upper level trough in the western United States will send a front toward the Southeast by Thursday. Leading up to this, light southerly winds will allow enough moisture to return to the atmosphere so that upon arrival, the front will stir up some clouds and a few showers. This boundary will lose its momentum due to the upper level winds and go nearly parallel to the coast, stalling and meandering for several days. Forecast models bring the front closest to the area on Thursday and Friday, which is when we’ll carry the highest chances for showers and then push it back to the north over the weekend causing lower chances for showers. It is too early though to call it completely dry on Saturday and Sunday. Given the west to east orientation of the front, at any given time, rain chances will be highest for areas north of I-12 and lowest for areas south. As far as temperatures go, the ongoing light, southerly winds will initiate a period of above average temperatures Wednesday afternoon through the weekend. An upper level ridge will build over the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and Monday guiding the front farther north and allowing highs to push 80 degrees.

