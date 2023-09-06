MONDAY AM FORECAST 9/4

Scattered rain coverage will be possible tomorrow as the atmosphere moistens and becomes more unstable. Drier conditions with lower humidity will then take place starting on Tuesday, and last through the end of the week.

Today & Tonight: For Labor Day, the atmosphere will moisten up even more than it already has, and become more unstable. This will cause showers and thunderstorms to pop in the afternoon and evening. These will be scattered in nature and it will not be an all day washout. Humidity is going to be very high and feels like temperatures could get near 106 degrees. Activity will wane overnight but low temperatures will remain above average in the mid to upper 70s.

Up Next: Some spotty showers will be possible Tuesday but coverage will be very limited as drier air will start to mix in. This will really set in on Wednesday, and it is unlikely that any will see rain. The rest of the week will have a similar pattern with maybe some spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs could start to get close to 100 degrees again, but humidity with be thankfully low. A weak front could approach the area by next weekend with a chance to lower humidity some. However, above average temperatures are expected to continue.

The Tropics:

A tropical wave has recently emerged off of Africa. The system has a high chance of development as it move westward across the Atlantic. Right now, it does not pose a threat to enter the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Gert is a 50 mph tropical storm. It is no threat to land and is expected to diminish soon.

Katia has weakened to a depression. It is expected to weaken very soon and be no threat to land.

--Keller

