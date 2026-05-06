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Monday Afternoon Video Forecast
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A pleasant Monday brings sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Storm chances return midweek, with heavy rain possible late week.
Today and tonight: Monday starts cool and refreshing with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s before warming into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Skies will stay mostly sunny with low humidity, making for a very pleasant day across south Louisiana.
Up Next: By Tuesday, a southerly wind returns, bringing warmer and more humid air back into the region. Highs will climb into the mid-80s, and it will start to feel more like early summer again.
What to look out for: The next weather maker arrives Wednesday night as a cold front approaches the Lower Mississippi Valley. Strong to severe storms will be possible, followed by the potential for multiple rounds of heavy rainfall Thursday through Saturday, especially if the front stalls nearby.
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
– Dave
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
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