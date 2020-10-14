Monday 5 p.m. weather forecast with Pat Shingleton

All of the rivers have dropped below flood stage, and with no rain in the forecast, they will stay that way.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Tropical moisture will bring humidity for your Monday. The sun will peek out between the clouds and temperatures will heat into the upper 80s. A cold front will start to move through later this evening. It will push some of the moisture and humidity off to the south. Overnight lows will be able to drop into the mid-60s.

Up next: The humidity will moving out day by day and temperatures will cool as well. Mostly sunny skies will be the trend this week. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the 60s through Thursday. Then, Thursday night a cold front will push through dropping overnight lows into the 50s and putting afternoon highs in the 70s. The cold front will also push out most of the leftover humidity. Highs in the 70s will stick around for the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There is one area to watch out in the open Atlantic. It has a low development chance and is not a threat to the local area.

FROM THE NHC:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about 900 miles east of the Windward Islands have shown signs of organization during the past few hours. Some slight additional development is possible during the next day or so while the disturbance moves generally westward near 15 mph. Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit further development by midweek.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

