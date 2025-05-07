Moms who lost children to violence celebrate Mother's Day at 'Wings of Love' event

BAKER - On Sunday, mothers who lost a child to violence remembered their loved ones at a Mother's Day event called "Wings of Love."

The organizers said they wanted to give moms a safe space to know they are not alone during what could be a very painful holiday for a parent that has lost a child.

Angel Hawkins, who lost her son to gun violence, was in attendance on Sunday.

"We all got one thing in common, even though it is harsh and painful. A lot of parents, we all go through the depression and grief. This all brings us different outlets," she said. "It's love that you really don't get from other family members because they don't know what you're going through."

Organizers said these events are important to remind mothers that there are people who care for them and that they are not alone.