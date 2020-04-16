Mom of Baker man killed by Florida cop says he 'snapped'

MIAMI - Police say a Florida officer fatally shot a shotgun-wielding man from Baker, who had kidnapped a woman and forced her into the back seat of a vehicle.

Francis Scot Dufore, 41, left Louisiana for Florida earlier this week. His mom says the trip was for a court appearance, part of a four-year custody battle over his children.

In an exclusive interview, Kathyleen Berrette told News 2 she's still confused about how the situation unfolded.

"The only thing I can figure is that he just kind of snapped," she told News 2's Brett Buffington.

She isn't sure, though, what could have been the cause.

"He wore himself out," Berrette says. "His ex, I guess he went after her and he snapped."

Berrette doesn't believe her son was a bad person, instead calling him a caring father.

That isn't the picture painted by Miami-Dade Police. They say he strangled his ex until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, she found herself in a wooded area and called 911.

Capote says a K-9 officer was searching the area when he was confronted by the suspect, who pointed a shotgun toward him.

The officer shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was found safe.

The children are now in the care of the state.