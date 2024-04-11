Mobile home delivered to owner despite dealer payment issues

PRAIRIEVILLE - Last week, 2 On Your Side reported about Southern Heritage Homes in Denham Springs and an upset customer. Tuesday morning, that customer got what he'd been waiting for.

"You know, Channel 2 definitely helped us out. Y'all steered us in the right direction and me and my wife's thankful for that," Todd Varnado said.

Only a few days after WBRZ's story aired, Varnado is breathing a sigh of relief knowing the home he paid for is being delivered to his property in Prairieville. Thursday, Varnado met 2 On Your Side at Southern Heritage Homes where he said the money he handed over to the business never signed it over to 21st Mortgage.

"Where's $70,000, you know, where'd it go for starters," he said.

Varnado bought the 2015 mobile home model, the air unit, and paid for it to be moved and blocked. He says he handed Southern Heritage Homes a check, and it cleared the bank soon after. But 21st Mortgage still has not received the money.

The mortgage company recognizes that Varnado paid for it, which is why it worked to get it delivered Tuesday. The company hired it's own crew to move it on the lot and block it properly.

The Trevathan Law Firm, representing 21st Mortgage says, it's working out how to get the money from Southern Heritage Homes. While there's no solid information about where that money is, 21st is confident that it will be paid in full. The Grand Law Firm, which is representing Southern Heritage Homes, says it can't speak on specifics, but the objective was to make sure Varnado got his home, which happened.