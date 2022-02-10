Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi police department denies taking Lil Boosie's jewelry
Related Story
BILOXI - After initially denying it, a Mississippi police department now says a rapper's jewelry was impounded and will be returned.
Biloxi Police Lt. Christopher De Back says Boosie Badazz's jewelry was impounded Sunday when officers arrested five members of the rapper's entourage for assault.
In a Tuesday video, the rapper formerly known as Lil Boosie accused police of improperly taking the items. De Back had said Tuesday that police recovered no jewelry, but he now says it was held in safekeeping. A van is being returned too.
The trouble began Sunday when a store security guard squirted pepper spray toward the rapper and others.
Three men and two juveniles are charged with assaulting the guard and a Biloxi officer outside the store.
De Back says Boosie didn't participate in the assault.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'That's part of what makes Joe special,' Burrow surprises high school coach...
-
District Attorney, Mayor asking for donations and information after a mother was...
-
Catherine Zeta-Jones stars in Disney+ series filming in Baton Rouge
-
Ascension Parish trying to limit 'litter on a stick' following resident complaints
-
Third suspect arrested in capital area catalytic converter theft ring
Sports Video
-
Joe Burrow's lessons in leadership learned at LSU paying off in Super...
-
Saints announce Dennis Allen as new head coach
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...
-
Southern's Jailyn Rogers living up to her name strike after strike
-
Jacoby Mathews signs with A&M