66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mississippi officials responding to ammonia leak at plant by Yazoo City, residents asked to evacuate

Related Story

YAZOO CITY, Miss. - Mississippi officials are responding after an ammonia leak happened at the CF Industries plant, resulting in residents in the immediate area having to evacuate, WAPT reports.

Officials began responding to the leak at the CF Industries ammonia plant on U.S. Highway 49 around Wednesday afternoon; residents described feeling a strong jolt similar to an explosion.

An evacuation order was issued for residents in the Renshaw Road and Generette Road area nearby the plant. The American Red Cross opened a reception center in the city to support residents.

CF Industries, the owner of this plant, has a plant in Donaldsonville and is currently working on building a "blue" ammonia plant in Ascension Parish.

According to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, no injuries or deaths were reported and reports indicate the leak is due to an explosion.

News
Mississippi officials responding to ammonia leak at...
Mississippi officials responding to ammonia leak at plant by Yazoo City, residents asked to evacuate
YAZOO CITY, Miss. - Mississippi officials are responding after an ammonia leak happened at the CF Industries plant, resulting in... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 05 2025 Nov 5, 2025 Wednesday, November 05, 2025 7:13:00 PM CST November 05, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days