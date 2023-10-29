68°
Mischievous raccoon gets stuck while burglarizing high school vending machine
DELTONA, FL - A furry burglar was caught red-handed stealing snacks from a school's vending machine this week.
Students at Pine Ridge High School in Florida apparently found a raccoon in their shared vending machine on Monday afternoon. Not knowing how to help, they called the proper authorities.
Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office were able to free the raccoon without incident.
"This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School," the sheriff's office joked.
Check out the video to see the moment the bandit got his freedom.
