Minnie's Girls hosts cancer awareness event supporting the children of cancer patients

GONZALES - Minnie's Girls hosted a cancer walk in Ascension Parish on Saturday morning, honoring those who have lost their life to the disease and those still fighting it.

Minnie's Girls, a non-profit organization, supports children who have lost a parent to cancer or have a parent who is currently battling the disease. 

The founder of the organization, Sierra Williams-Herbert, lost her mother to breast cancer at a young age and is currently fighting her own battle against the disease. 

"Despite the challenges, I am committed to turning pain into purpose by helping others in similar situations," Williams-Herbert said. 

The event is one of two cancer awareness events the organization held in October, with a Pink Friday Gala having taken place on Oct. 3.

For more information or to get involved with Minnie's Girls, click here.

Minnie's Girls hosts cancer awareness event supporting the children of cancer patients
