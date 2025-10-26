Latest Weather Blog
Minnie's Girls hosts cancer awareness event supporting the children of cancer patients
GONZALES - Minnie's Girls hosted a cancer walk in Ascension Parish on Saturday morning, honoring those who have lost their life to the disease and those still fighting it.
Minnie's Girls, a non-profit organization, supports children who have lost a parent to cancer or have a parent who is currently battling the disease.
The founder of the organization, Sierra Williams-Herbert, lost her mother to breast cancer at a young age and is currently fighting her own battle against the disease.
"Despite the challenges, I am committed to turning pain into purpose by helping others in similar situations," Williams-Herbert said.
The event is one of two cancer awareness events the organization held in October, with a Pink Friday Gala having taken place on Oct. 3.
For more information or to get involved with Minnie's Girls, click here.
