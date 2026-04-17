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Minnesota man formally charged for sending Central teen explicit videos
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BATON ROUGE - A Minnesota man was formally charged in East Baton Rouge Parish for allegedly sending multiple explicit videos and photos of himself to a 13-year-old in Central.
Court documents say 32-year-old Jeffrey Ronnei was communicating with a teen from Central through Snapchat from Sept. 3, 2025, to Sept. 11, 2025.
An affidavit says Ronnei sent the victim at least 20 inappropriate videos, exposing himself to the camera. The warrant says Ronnei asked the victim multiple times to send him pictures of herself.
Ronnei was formally charged with one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and 22 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
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BATON ROUGE - A Minnesota man was formally charged in East Baton Rouge Parish for allegedly sending multiple explicit videos... More >>
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