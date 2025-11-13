54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Military veterans, fallen deputy honored at annual Iberville Salute to Veterans

Related Story

PLAQUEMINE — Fallen Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputy Charles Riley was honored alongside U.S. veterans at the annual Iberville Salute to Veterans on Tuesday.

The Veterans Day event was held at the Veterans Memorial in Plaquemine and featured the Iberville Wall of Veterans, which displays pictures of more than 2,000 veterans.

Organizers included a special tribute for Riley, who was killed in a shooting last month. 

News
Military veterans, fallen deputy honored at annual...
Military veterans, fallen deputy honored at annual Iberville Salute to Veterans
PLAQUEMINE — Fallen Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputy Charles Riley was honored alongside U.S. veterans at the annual Iberville Salute to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 11 2025 Nov 11, 2025 Tuesday, November 11, 2025 4:59:00 PM CST November 11, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days