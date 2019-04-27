Miles returns to work

BATON ROUGE - Head LSU football coach Les Miles quoted writer Mark Twain as he addressed his health scare Monday evening.

"Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated,"Miles paraphrased before talking about football and his game plan for Saturday's contest with the McNeese State Cowboys.

Miles discussed his hospital visit in a Monday evening news conference. Hours earlier, he returned to campus after briefly going to the hospital. As he returned, Miles said he had "OD'd on coffee," but was fine.

He attended practice upon return to LSU. But, he missed his lunchtime press conference, which had been scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Miles said he was at work Monday morning when he started to feel under the weather, and had the trainers on staff check him out. They recommended he go to the hospital to be fully checked out, and Miles drove himself.

"I had too much coffee. Whatever it was, it was absolutely too much," he said. "I went six months where I didn't have a cup of coffee. I slowly but surly worked it back into my diet. I now remember I didn't really get along with coffee."

"I should have just stayed quiet and went through the day. I wouldn't have missed a thing. I wouldn't have missed the press conference and there certainly wouldn't have been so much news. I wouldn't have had to text all my kids 'I'm fine, don't worry about me.'"

Miles, moving on from his health, announced Brandon Harris would start Saturday. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.