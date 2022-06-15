Mighty Moms deliver $14,000 worth of food to families in Livingston

LIVINGSTON PARISH- With the help of the Mighty Moms organization, hundreds of families received meals for the week in Livingston Parish.

The non-profit organization is assisting families in need while children are out of school amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The co-founder of 'Mighty Moms,' Dawn Birdsong, says at least $14,000 worth of food was spent to give to students in need.

Volunteers were able to deliver 400 boxes of food to families around Livingston on Friday.

"As we got more and more phone calls and more and more emails from the school system, we purchased an 18-wheeler load of groceries from AG food yesterday and that is what we built boxes with today," Birdsong said.

'Mighty Moms' has placed 35 'give-and-take' barrels around Livingston Parish for hungry families to take what they need, and those able to donate can place food inside.

"The 'give-and-take barrels' can help because we won't have to be face-to-face with our donors now, they can just drop the food off at the barrels so there is social distancing there," Birdsong says.

The 'Mighty Moms' mission is "To see all children graduate with full minds and full tummies."

To get involved or learn more, visit https://www.mightymomsgo.org/get-involved/.