Mid City on display during Sunday's garden tours
BATON ROUGE - Friends of LSU Hilltop Arboretum provided a historic tour of the Garden District neighborhood in Mid City Baton Rouge on Sunday.
Home gardens and pollinator gardens that dot Camellia Avenue were on display during the tour. Gardeners say that the tour is another way to inspire prospective gardeners and further the creativity of people who already have a green thumb.
The annual event will be back in the spring of 2026.
