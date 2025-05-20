75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mid City on display during Sunday's garden tours

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Friends of LSU Hilltop Arboretum provided a historic tour of the Garden District neighborhood in Mid City Baton Rouge on Sunday. 

Home gardens and pollinator gardens that dot Camellia Avenue were on display during the tour. Gardeners say that the tour is another way to inspire prospective gardeners and further the creativity of people who already have a green thumb. 

The annual event will be back in the spring of 2026. 

News
Mid City on display during Sunday's garden...
Mid City on display during Sunday's garden tours
BATON ROUGE - Friends of LSU Hilltop Arboretum provided a historic tour of the Garden District neighborhood in Mid City... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 18 2025 May 18, 2025 Sunday, May 18, 2025 8:53:00 PM CDT May 18, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days