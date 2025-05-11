65°
Latest Weather Blog
Mickey and Minnie Mouse skate their way to the capital city this weekend
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The happiest place on earth is making its way to the capital city this weekend!
Disney on Ice's Let's Dance Tour will be at the Baton Rouge River Center May 9 to May 11.
Disney fans can experience their favorite musicals and characters for themselves!
Tickets can be purchased here.
2une In's Abigail Whitam and Mia Monet were live with some of the performers Friday morning.
News
BATON ROUGE - The happiest place on earth is making its way to the capital city this weekend! Disney... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball delayed due to weather, bats struggling late
-
Two Jaguars with perfect GPAs among undergrads receive diplomas at SU spring...
-
May Street closure significant but necessary step as University Lakes work continues,...
-
OJJ employee arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with youth offender
-
Two more teens arrested, another wanted for alleged involvement in deadly Amite...