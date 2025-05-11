Mickey and Minnie Mouse skate their way to the capital city this weekend

BATON ROUGE - The happiest place on earth is making its way to the capital city this weekend!

Disney on Ice's Let's Dance Tour will be at the Baton Rouge River Center May 9 to May 11.

Disney fans can experience their favorite musicals and characters for themselves!

Tickets can be purchased here.

2une In's Abigail Whitam and Mia Monet were live with some of the performers Friday morning.