65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mickey and Minnie Mouse skate their way to the capital city this weekend

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The happiest place on earth is making its way to the capital city this weekend!

Disney on Ice's Let's Dance Tour will be at the Baton Rouge River Center May 9 to May 11.

Disney fans can experience their favorite musicals and characters for themselves!

Tickets can be purchased here.

2une In's Abigail Whitam and Mia Monet were live with some of the performers Friday morning. 

News
Mickey and Minnie Mouse skate their way...
Mickey and Minnie Mouse skate their way to the capital city this weekend
BATON ROUGE - The happiest place on earth is making its way to the capital city this weekend! Disney... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 09 2025 May 9, 2025 Friday, May 09, 2025 6:19:00 AM CDT May 09, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days