Latest Weather Blog
Metro Health hosts 12th annual Red Wig Run to raise awareness for HIV, STI prevention and treatment
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Saturday was the annual Red Wig Run to raise awareness for HIV prevention and treatment.
The event, hosted by Metro Health at Gus Young Park, is hosted every year to raise awareness for the 22,000 people living with HIV and AIDS in Louisiana, specifically the 25 percent that live in the Baton Rouge metro area. This was Metro Health's 12th annual Red Wig Run.
Attendees participated in community dances, raffles, informational stands and live music during the event raising awareness for HIV.
"It's about bringing awareness to HIV and all the resources in the Baton Rouge community where people can come get free testing and education on HIV and STIs," Metro Health's HOPWA Coordinator Venise Parker said.
Metro Health is in two locations: the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center at 950 East Washington Street and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 4000 Gus Young Avenue.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Dunham, U-High advance in state baseball playoffs
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU