Metro Council to discuss half-cent sales tax to help improve BR traffic

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council introduced at its Wednesday meeting the mayor's half-cent road tax plan.

> CLICK HERE to see the roads on the list slated for improvement with the tax plan.

After delaying the release of a list, the mayor's office revealed information Thursday. 

Over the next few months, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office will try to get council members to buy in and get the proposal on the ballot for voters to decide in December.

Last year the council declined to put Broome's first road tax initiative on the ballot.  The previous plan was funded through a property tax.

Last week, Broome started meeting with council members to brief them on the plan which would consist of a half-cent sales tax for 30 years beginning next April.

The tax will pay for the widening of the roads, new sidewalks and synchronized and upgraded traffic lights.

Here are the roads that could get attention with a new EBR sales tax
Wednesday, June 27 2018

