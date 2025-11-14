Metro Council approves tax rebate for 2026 Tiger Stadium concerts

BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council approved a resolution Wednesday that would give a rebate on ticket sales and concessions at two 2026 Tiger Stadium concerts in an effort to have two prominent music artists perform.

The concerts are expected to bring in millions of dollars in ticket sales and concessions.

Metro Council members say passing a small part of the sales tax collected to the performer goes a long way in attracting top acts to the capital city. The resolution has the tax rebate relayed to promoters and artists performing on March 28 and May 23.

"We're seeing that other communities are doing exactly this to recruit talent, and to encourage visitation and the quality of life for their residents," President and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge Jill Kidder said.

According to Visit Baton Rouge, the concerts scheduled for March and May are expected to bring in over 30 million dollars in direct and indirect revenue.

Generating over 1.5 million dollars in tax revenue, with 2% of the money collected from tickets, parking, and concessions going to each musical act, which is around $500,000.

"When you look at that, that's spending in hotels, that's spending in our restaurants, that's spending in our retail establishments, that's in our gas stations even. Everyone is going to benefit from this," Kidder said.

Kidder currently ranks as the 11th lowest city in concerts per capita in the U.S.

She believes the musical performances scheduled for next year could have a similar impact as the Garth Brooks concert in 2022.

"When an artist sees a Garth Brooks get on television and says there is nothing like playing in Tiger Stadium, they want to come as well," Kidder said.

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council approved the tax incentives with no opposition.

"LSU football stadium is for those huge individuals that can fill a stadium, the River Center is too small for these middle concerts and everything, so yes, I fully support this, but we also need to keep our eye on the prize and try to fill these venues from the smallest to the largest that we have in Baton Rouge," EBR Metro Councilman Aaron Moak said.

Visit Baton Rouge has not released who the musical performances are, but Kidder says we can expect to find out who the musical act is for the March concert in just a few weeks.