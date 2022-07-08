Metro council approves half-cent road tax for December ballot

BATON ROUGE - A proposal for a new road tax submitted by the mayor's office will be put up for a vote on the December ballot.

On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted 10-2 to place the half-cent sales tax on the upcoming ballot. The tax, which was proposed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, would help pay for projects on roadways like Nicholson Drive and Perkins Road among others throughout the parish.

Adam Knapp with @BRAC_BatonRouge speaking now about @MayorBroome’s road tax plan for Baton Rouge. He says BRAC has yet to take a position on the tax but says studies show traffic congestion is hurting economic development here. pic.twitter.com/D3amnaU5M4 — Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) August 8, 2018

A 5 mill property tax with similar aims was proposed last year, however the EBR Metro Council refused to place that item on the November ballot. That tax would have funded about 40 different road projects in the area.

