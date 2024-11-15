50°
Metro Council approves $6 million in development of 132 new mixed-income and other housing units
BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council approved $6 million of federal funding in development for affordable housing throughout East Baton Rouge Parish Wednesday.
The $6 million would go toward 132 units, which includes the Hotel Lincoln Housing Development, the Villas at Mohican near Plank Road, the Dayton Street Housing Development, the Melrose IV Housing Development, the 1335 North Residences Project at the Historic Prince Hall Masonic Temple, and the Melrose III Housing Development.
The mayor's office put out a statement saying that the "investment will help reduce poverty, support healthier neighborhoods. and give more families a chance to invest in their future."
