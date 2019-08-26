Merchant arrested, accused of violent, vigilante justice against thief

BATON ROUGE - A 35-old man was arrested after he allegedly threatened someone with a gun and placed him in handcuffs for threatening to steal from his store.

According to arrest records, authorities were called to MJ's Food, located in the 1300 block of Florida Street, on Friday by an employee.

The employee said a man entered the store and told the store clerk that he was going to take a honeybun and a drink because he did not have any money.

The store clerk told the man he could not have the items and that he needed to leave because he has stolen items from the store in the past, according to arrest records.

The man reportedly left after being pushed out of the store by the employee and walked to an area under the North Blvd. bridge.

The suspect, Mustafa Ibrahim, then came to the store and was informed by his employee of what happened.

Ibrahim then went to the North Blvd. area and located the man under the bridge, where Ibrahim allegedly put a silver and black handgun to the right side of the man's head saying "I will blow your head off," according to arrest records.

Ibrahim then reportedly hit the man in the face, causing a severe cut to the top of his lip. Ibrahim placed the victim in handcuffs and put him in the bed of his pickup truck before transporting him back to his store.

After arriving at the store, Ibrahim brought the victim inside the store. Once inside, the victim tried to run out of the store multiple times but was stopped by Ibrahim and the store employee.

Eyewitness, Sylvester Carloss said he was shocked by Ibrahim's behavior.

"Pull a gun on somebody. That surprised me about him. When I worked for him, he wasn't like that."

Ibrahim was advised of his rights before being taken into custody. Ibrahim denied pulling a gun out on the victim and said he had to defend himself because the victim was being combative.

Ibrahim was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of second-degree battery.