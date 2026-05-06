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Men who left tires return quickly to clean up the mess after 2 On Your Side report
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BATON ROUGE - Two men went back to clean up a mess after a 2 On Your Side story last week. They were caught on camera leaving several used tires at a house on Monarch Avenue in Glen Oaks.
The tires were left at the house in the afternoon of April 22 and were picked up on May 2.
Wanda Thompson contacted police about the situation, as well as 2 On Your Side.
"You're not going to make this a dumping site; this is our neighborhood, we love our neighborhood, and we take care of our neighborhood," said Thompson.
That message was received loud and clear when the duo came back to collect the tires, not even 24 hours after the story aired.
"My husband and I were just blown away," said Thompson.
While Thompson isn't sure why they unloaded the tires at the house next door, she's glad they're gone.
A family member of one of the men in the video says the tires were not dumped maliciously. Instead, they say the tires were placed in the carport temporarily because room was needed on the trailer quickly. The individual says they work to provide lawn maintenance and debris removal from foreclosed properties.
BRPD is investigating.
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