Memorial decorates fence near base

HAMMOND - A makeshift memorial has been growing along the fence of the Louisiana National Guard base where four guardsmen who died in a Black Hawk crash this week were stationed.

Friday, the memorial included wreaths, flowers, American Flags and lots of red, white and blue.

A very short drive down Highway 190, people in downtown are coming to grips with the tragedy. People like DonnaAnn Drake-Curb understand the pain the families of the guardsmen and Marines are feeling.

Two years ago, Drake-Curb was told her nephew had been killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan and she says the heart wrenching pain remains with her to this day.

"Hurt, anger, I wanted to question God but I know you're not supposed to," she said.

Her nephew, Specialist Christopher Drake, was 20-years-old when he died. The memories of his flag-draped casket still linger in her mind, and the crash this week reminds her of her his sacrifice.

"I broke down I just screamed and hollered and cried," Drake-Curb remembered of her pain after learning the news about Drake. "I just wanted to know why he was taken from us."

She said her heart goes out to the people who lost a loved one or friend in the crash Tuesday, knowing the endless pain that comes when you lose someone so suddenly.

"I know they're deeply hurt and they're probably wondering the same thing I was.. 'why,'" Drake-Curb said. "To this day, it's been two years, I'm still processing information that I'll never see him again."