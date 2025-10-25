Members of LSU baseball national championship team visit kids at Our Lady of the Lake

BATON ROUGE — Members of the 2025 national championship-winning LSU baseball team visited with a group of kids at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital on Thursday.

Kade Anderson, Jared Jones, Steven Milam, Chris Stanfield and Zac Cowan played games with the children, took pictures and signed autographs.

"I mean, this is everything," Anderson, a former Tiger pitcher, said. "Just a chance to give back to the community, kind of make these kids days, is what it's all about. And having the opportunity kind of be be back with my teammates again is also really cool, and to be able to represent LSU every day, I'm also really grateful for it."

The full team will receive their national championship rings during a free-to-enter ceremony in the PMAC at 4:45 p.m.