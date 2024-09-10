76°
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
BATON ROUGE - The McKinley High School football team beat Capitol in the Downtown Showdown Sunday afternoon.
The game was postponed to Sunday afternoon at Memorial Stadium after rain earlier in the week.
McKinley 44, Capitol 6
Next game for McKinley (1-0): @ Istrouma, September 13
Next game for Capitol (0-1): vs. East Iberville, September 13
