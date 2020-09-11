McKinley High holds meeting to discuss basketball team's coaching change

BATON ROUGE- Officials at McKinley High School called a meeting Friday to talk about a coaching change for the basketball team.

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system confirms there was an investigation and that investigation performed by the human resources department is now complete. Details about the investigation and who it involved have not been revealed.

At Friday's meeting, McKinley's Principal Herman Brister, told a crowd of parents and alumni that the basketball coach, Harold Boudreaux, would not be coaching for the rest of the season. He did not give any information about why the decision was made. Assistant coach Raeshawn Williams was also relieved of his coaching duties.

According to Brister, the team's assistant coach will take over the coaching duties for the remainder of the year, at which point school administrators will revisit the issue.

Brister said the goal of the meeting was to calm the players and parents.

"This has been a very trying time for the past two weeks," said Brister. "The emphasis needed to be put back on the boys."

Some people who attended the meeting said although they don't know all of the details, they trust the school to properly handle the situation.

"I think that it's in the hands of the principal and the leadership at the school and I think they're going to do a good job," said Darrell Glasper, a Mckinley High alumnus.

Another meeting is expected to be held after the season to discuss the future of the school's basketball team in more detail.