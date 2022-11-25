Mayor tells AT&T to halt construction of new cell towers around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has asked AT&T to halt construction of its new cell towers over concerns voiced by Baton Rouge residents.

In a news release Thursday, the mayor said she's requested the communications company suspend efforts to build its new, advanced cell towers.

The towers were the focus of a 2 On Your Side report after several cropped up unannounced in the Shenandoah neighborhood. Residents shared concerns that they may pose health risks or lower their property values.

AT&T says the small cells are necessary to meet consumer needs and lay the foundation for the 5G future. The company also says it has no plans for more towers at additional residential locations at this time.

The company released the following statement Thursday.

“We are proud of the work we are doing to keep Baton Rouge connected. Many of the men and women who work for AT&T also call Baton Rouge home, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with Mayor Broome, with community stakeholders, and with our neighbors to bring improved connectivity to the community while helping spur economic growth and job creation.”

The mayor's office says AT&T has so far complied with the site approval process and is working with property owners who've reached out with concerns. The mayor says AT&T could resume its "deployment efforts" once it answers additional questions from the community.

A meeting discussing the towers is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jones Creek Library.