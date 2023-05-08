Mayor takes to the witness stand in the third day of St. George trial

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome took the stand in her own trial against the St. George incorporators, explaining her reasons for the suit.

"There's no plan. That's why we're here today," said Broome, referring to St. George's seemingly non-existent. plan of government. She said she wasn't challenging the democratic process of voting to create a new city, rather that she needs to know how the new city will affect her parish.

Over the course of these three days, St. George leadership has admitted that there really isn't a plan in place and any governmental services are subject to having enough funding.

Incorporator Norman Browning says establishing an entire city of St. George was secondary to his original plan to create a school board, but found out that couldn't be done with out first creating a city.

Attorneys questioned Browning about modifying the St. George map from the original 2012 boundaries, asking if the Gardere and Bellaire areas were removed due to their large minority, low-income populations. He says they were left out this time around because they showed no interest in leaving Baton Rouge the first time.

Testimony for the day wrapped up with the suit's other plaintiff, Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole, who essentially echoed everything Mayor Broome said previously.