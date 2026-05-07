79°
Latest Weather Blog
Mayor-president's office kicks off Youth Workforce Experience on Monday night
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The mayor-president's office is helping East Baton Rouge Parish students gain real work experience.
One hundred high schoolers are enrolled in the Mayor's Youth Workforce Experience. They attended an onboarding event at Glen Oaks Magnet High on Monday evening.
The program offers them positions at several businesses, including law firms, non-profit organizations, offices and more. They'll be paid $10 per hour and work up to 30 hours per week from June 1 to July 31.
"It just gives them an open door to really explore what they want to do with their future," said Dr. Yolanda Burnette Lankford, the chief service officer at the mayor's office.
Students will be certified as "work-ready youth" once they complete the program.
News
BATON ROUGE - The mayor-president's office is helping East Baton Rouge Parish students gain real work experience. One hundred... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Return of USS Kidd delayed due to low river levels
-
Louisiana gas prices continue to rise as average per-gallon price hits $4
-
EBRSO: Man shot along Coy Avenue after confronting people who stole money...
-
1 person injured after crash on Airline Highway near Sherwood Commons Road
-
Good 2 Eat: Summer Salmon
Sports Video
-
2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior...
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week